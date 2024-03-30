Nisha Ganatra to direct ‘Freaky Friday 2’

March 30, 2024 12:16 pm | Updated 12:26 pm IST

Canadian-American filmmaker Nisha Ganatra, best known for her work on Transparent and Welcome to Chippendales, will helm the next Freaky Friday movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ganatra has been tapped by Disney to direct Freaky Friday 2, a sequel to the 2003 comedy starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan. The film, adapted from the famous children’s novel, revolves around a mother-daughter pair who spend a day in each other’s bodies.

Curtis and Lohan are in talks to reprise their roles. The sequel is expected to go on floors this summer in Los Angeles, USA.

“Girl power! We are just missing a hot redhead and the team would be complete. @lindsaylohan @nisha.ganatra,” Curtis recently wrote on Instagram, sharing a picture with Jordan Weiss and Ganatra. Weiss has written the screenplay for Freaky Friday 2.

