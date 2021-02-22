‘Ninnila Ninnila’ opts for a digital release

HYDERABAD

22 February 2021 15:41 IST

The Telugu film starring Ashok Selvan, Nithya Menen and Ritu Varma will also release in Tamil as ‘Theeni’

Ashok Selvan, Nithya Menen and Ritu Varma starrer Ninnila Ninnila, directed by Ani I V Sasi, is scheduled to release on ZeePlex on February 26. The film will also be available to view in Tamil as Theeni. The romance drama is produced by Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra LLP and Zee Studios.

Announcing this decision to stream the film on ZeePlex, the director stated, “This project is the collective effort of a group of friends. We had so much fun shooting the film in London.”

Advertising

Advertising

The film has on board cinematographer Divakar Mani and music director Rajesh Murugesan.

On a nostalgic note, Nithya added, “We are all friends who came together for this beautiful film. I am reminded of the days of Ala Modalaindi, during which I became good friends with director Nandini Reddy and actor Nani. The film became a huge hit. I wish Ninnila Ninnila repeats the feat.”

According to a statement from the unit, the film will also be releasing in cinemas in overseas territories - the USA, Middle East, and Australia among other countries on February 26.