‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ trailer: Healing with Nicole Kidman

12 June 2021 13:48 IST

Amazon Prime Video released the official trailer and first look images for the eight-part drama series that will premiere on August 20

Amazon Prime Video today released the official trailer and first look images for eight-part drama series, Nine Perfect Strangers, which will premiere exclusively on August 20, 2021 worldwide, excluding the US and China.

Based on The New York Times bestselling book from Australian author Liane Moriarty, Nine Perfect Strangers is produced by the teams behind Big Little Lies and stars Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy in their first project together.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Advertising

Advertising

Filmed on location in Australia, the drama is set at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation, where nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this ten-day retreat is the resort’s director Masha (Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.

The cast also includes Luke Evans, Tiffany Boone, Bobby Cannavale, Melvin Gregg, Regina Hall, Manny Jacinto, Asher Keddie, Michael Shannon, Grace Van Patten, and Samara Weaving.

Nine Perfect Strangers is co-written by David E Kelley and John Henry Butterworth, with Jonathan Levine directing the series.