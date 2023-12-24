‘Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam’: Dhanush’s third directorial to feature a young ensemble

December 24, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST

After making his directorial debut with Pa Paandi in 2017 and following it up with D50, which is currently in post-production, Dhanush has announced the details of his third directorial project.

Titled Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam, the film features Mathew Thomas, Priya Prakash Varrier, Anikha Surendran, Rabiya Khatoon, Pavish V, Ramya Ranganathan and Venkatesh Menon.

The motion poster released by the makers — Dhanush’s home banner Wunderbar Films — promises a fun, youth entertainer that celebrates young love. Towards the end, we also hear Dhanush sing a remixed version of the original Policekaaran Magal song ‘Nilavukku En Mel’ by PB Sreenivas from which the title of the film is inspired from.

With music scored by GV Prakash Kumar, Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam has cinematography by Leon Britto and editing by Prasanna GK. Dhanush’s parents Kashoori Raja and Vijayalakshmi Kasthoori Raja are producing the film for Wunderbar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, Wunderbar will also produce Dhanush’s upcoming projects with Mari Selvaraj and ‘Captain Miller’ maker Arun Matheswaran

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT