Nikki Galrani tests positive for COVID-19

14 August 2020 12:28 IST

The actor shared the news along with a small note, addressing the stigma around the pandemic

Actor Nikki Galrani has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently on the road to recovery. Taking to Twitter, the actor said that she has quarantined at home, and shared a small note addressing the stigma around the pandemic. “I feel lucky to be able to quarantine at home. I know it’s a really scary time for everyone right now and it’s important that we be safe and think of other people’s safety. Considering my age and past medical history, I know I’ll get through this (sic),” she wrote.

She also insisted on maintaining physical distancing. “It scares me when I think of my parents, elders, my friends and everyone else who could be much more affected by this disease. So please be sure to wear a mask, maintain social distancing, wash your hands regularly. Don’t go out unless you absolutely have to. I know it’s frustrating to sit at home for so many months but we’re living in an unprecedented time. Spend time with your families and please reach out for help if you’re feeling anxious or depressed,” she said.

Having made her debut in Malayalam with 1983, Nikki Galrani has appeared in numerous Tamil films including Darling, KO 2, Maragadha Naanayam and Kalakalappu 2 to mention a few. She will be next seen in Rajavamsam.

