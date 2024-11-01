Nikhila Vimal to star in ‘Pennu Case’

Actor Nikhila Vimal, who has been having a stellar year with Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, Nunakkuzhi and Vaazhai, is all set to star in an upcoming Malayalam film titled Pennu Case.

The makers announced the news on Thursday (October 31, 2024) with a title poster.

Details regarding the plot and cast of the movie remain unknown at the moment. Pennu Case marks the directorial debut of Bhagavan Dasante Ramrajyam scribe, Febin Sidharth, who has also written the script along with Reshmi Radhakrishnan.

On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Shinoz and editing by Sarin Ramakrishnan. Mukesh R Mehta, Rajesh Krishna, and CV Sarathi produce the film under their E4 Experiments and London Talkies banners.

