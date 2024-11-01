GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nikhila Vimal to star in ‘Pennu Case’

‘Pennu Case’ marks the directorial debut of ‘Bhagavan Dasante Ramrajyam’ scribe Febin Sidharth

Updated - November 01, 2024 02:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Nikhila Vimal; poster of ‘Pennu Case’

Nikhila Vimal; poster of ‘Pennu Case’ | Photo Credit: @nikhilavimalofficial/Instagram

Actor Nikhila Vimal, who has been having a stellar year with Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, Nunakkuzhi and Vaazhai, is all set to star in an upcoming Malayalam film titled Pennu Case.

The makers announced the news on Thursday (October 31, 2024) with a title poster.

Details regarding the plot and cast of the movie remain unknown at the moment. Pennu Case marks the directorial debut of Bhagavan Dasante Ramrajyam scribe, Febin Sidharth, who has also written the script along with Reshmi Radhakrishnan.

On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Shinoz and editing by Sarin Ramakrishnan. Mukesh R Mehta, Rajesh Krishna, and CV Sarathi produce the film under their E4 Experiments and London Talkies banners.

Published - November 01, 2024 02:03 pm IST

