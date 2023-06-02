ADVERTISEMENT

Nikhil Siddhartha’s 20th film titled ‘Swayambhu’

June 02, 2023 02:05 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST

Nikhil Siddhartha’s 20th film is titled ‘Swayambhu’ and will be written and directed by Bharathi Krishnamachari

The Hindu Bureau

Poster of Nikhil Siddhartha’s ‘Swayambhu’ | Photo Credit: @actor_Nikhil/Twitter

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha marked the occasion of his birthday with the announcement of his 20th film written and directed by Bharat Krishnamachari. Titled Swayambhu, the film is produced by Bhuvan and Sreekar under Pixel Studios.

In the first look poster, Nikhil is seen as a warrior in the battlefield, with an armoured suit. The high-budget film has Ravi Basrur as the music composer while Vasudev Munneppagari is the dialogue-writer. Seasoned cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa will wield the camera.

Nikhil started his career with hits like Happy Days, and Hyderabadi Nawabs. The actor’s last film was 18 Pages.

CONNECT WITH US