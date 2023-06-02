HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nikhil Siddhartha’s 20th film titled ‘Swayambhu’

Nikhil Siddhartha’s 20th film is titled ‘Swayambhu’ and will be written and directed by Bharathi Krishnamachari

June 02, 2023 02:05 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Poster of Nikhil Siddhartha’s ‘Swayambhu’

Poster of Nikhil Siddhartha’s ‘Swayambhu’ | Photo Credit: @actor_Nikhil/Twitter

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha marked the occasion of his birthday with the announcement of his 20th film written and directed by Bharat Krishnamachari. Titled Swayambhu, the film is produced by Bhuvan and Sreekar under Pixel Studios.

ALSO READ
Watch | Directors’ Take: How director Sashi Kiran Tikka approached ‘Goodachari’ and ‘Major’ like an American indie

ALSO READ:Actor Thiruveer: Theatre and cinema helped me survive

In the first look poster, Nikhil is seen as a warrior in the battlefield, with an armoured suit. The high-budget film has Ravi Basrur as the music composer while Vasudev Munneppagari is the dialogue-writer. Seasoned cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa will wield the camera.

Nikhil started his career with hits like Happy Days, and Hyderabadi Nawabs. The actor’s last film was 18 Pages.

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.