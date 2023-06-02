Nikhil Siddhartha’s 20th film titled ‘Swayambhu’

June 02, 2023 02:05 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha marked the occasion of his birthday with the announcement of his 20th film written and directed by Bharat Krishnamachari. Titled Swayambhu, the film is produced by Bhuvan and Sreekar under Pixel Studios.

In the first look poster, Nikhil is seen as a warrior in the battlefield, with an armoured suit. The high-budget film has Ravi Basrur as the music composer while Vasudev Munneppagari is the dialogue-writer. Seasoned cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa will wield the camera.

Nikhil started his career with hits like Happy Days, and Hyderabadi Nawabs. The actor’s last film was 18 Pages.