Nikhil Siddhartha-Samyuktha’s ‘Swayambhu’ goes on floors

August 18, 2023 01:38 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST

We had previously reported that Nikhil Siddhartha’s 20th film is titled Swayambhu and it is directed by Bharat Krishnamachari. Starring Samyuktha as the female lead, the film’s shooting has commenced.

Nikhil took to social media to share the news along with a new poster.

The film, produced by Bhuvan and Sreekar under Pixel Studios, has Ravi Basrur as the music composer while cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa will wield the camera. Vasudev Munneppagari has been roped in as the dialogue writer. Apart from Telugu, Swayambu will also be released in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

