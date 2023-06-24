Nikhil Siddhartha, Garry BH’s ‘Spy’ gears up for release

June 24, 2023 02:52 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST

Spy, the Telugu thriller starring Nikhil Siddhartha in the lead, has piqued curiosity since its trailer release two days ago. The film marks the directorial debut of Garry BH, who edited thrillers such as Kshanam, Goodachari, HIT: The First Case and HIT: The Second Case. Spy, which will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, is produced by K. Rajashekhar Reddy who is also credited with the story. The trailer shows Nikhil on a chase to retrieve files of national importance pertaining to the life of Subhas Chandra Bose from a terrorist on the run.

The film unit reveals that Spy has completed censor formalities and is all set for its theatrical release on June 29, with a run time of 2 hours and 15 minutes.

The trailer opens with a statement that says history never tells us the truth and one needs to dig deeper to find the answers. Rana Daggubati appears in a cameo and the film also stars Abhinav Gomatam, Iswarya Menon, Aryan Rajesh and Sanya Thakur.

Anirudh Krishnamurthy is also credited for the film’s writing while Vamsi Patchipulusu and Mark David are the cinematographers. Sricharan Pakala and Vishal Chandrasekhar share the honours for the music and the art direction is by Arjun Surisetty.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.