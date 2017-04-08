Nikhil pins his hopes on ‘Keshava’

With four hits under his belt, Nikhil has shown he is a bankable actor. After the success of Swamy Ra Ra, Karthikeya, Surya Vs Surya and the recent Ekkadiki Pothave Chinnavada, and a forgettable Shankarabharanam, he returns with Keshava.

Recollecting the comeback after a sabbatical in 2012, the actor says, “I wanted to do films that I would like to go and watch on screen like any normal movie goer. I resolved not to go by the heroism, the budget or the remuneration offered to me. I want to follow my judgement as an audience and not as an actor. Failures taught me all that. I took time to introspect and travel. I realise that if I have to be recognised, people should have a reason to come out for me or for the story in my film.”

Has Nikhil finally developed the knack of selecting good scripts? He quips, “I give directors the respect they deserve but tell them my opinion frankly. I don’t want to waste their time. If Swami Ra Ra and Karthikeya had not collected money no one would have courage to back such projects. Getting good stories is difficult; then you do a Shankarabharanam because as an actor you are expected to do one film a year. Sometimes all your good films follow one another; like the ones I will be doing now, which is out of the box and will appeal to everyone, with its fresh screenplay. Luckily people are coming to me with such scripts as they trust me; there is a market now.”

The actor observes that our industry is going through a golden era. Beginning with Baahubali, Telugu films are competing with Bollywood cinema in terms of gross figures.

He adds, “Films like Nannaku Prematho and Janatha Garage done by stars which have an element of freshness. I am so happy to be in this era of Telugu cinema. I feel one should not be repetitive. I ensure that my films raise curiosity and I don’t want people to predict the climax early.

Director Sudheer Verma has put in a great effort and producer Abhishek has given him a lot of creative freedom for Keshava.”

For the first time in his career, Nikhil sports a beard and lenses to make his pupils appear bigger.

His costumes reflect that of a lower middle class student in semi-urban Kakinada.

He avers, “After sometime it is the diversity in roles that gives you a kick. I feel good when people notice the detailing you do for your roles.”

Elaborating on Keshava he says, “I have never done an action film till now, and this is a fresh take on that. Everyone has seen revenge drama before but this is mine and Sudheer’s take on it. After years you take the revenge, it is the best revenge. ‘Revenge is a dish best served cold’ goes a line from Godfather. Taking revenge when the person has almost forgotten it and has felt he has escaped it is best. I am waiting to see the audience’s reaction. It is a triumphant feeling when the subjects you pick work. I want to do good films.”

On the personal front, Nikhil is looking forward to getting married, provided he finds the right partner.