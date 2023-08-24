ADVERTISEMENT

Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s next to be bankrolled by Lyca Productions

August 24, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST

To be directed by debutant Lakshman, the yet-to-be titled film is Lyca Productions’ first straight Kannada film

The Hindu Bureau

Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, JDS leader Kumaraswamy, Lyca Productions founder A Subaskaran, actor Nikhil Kumaraswamy and actress Yukti Thareja | Photo Credit: Lyca Productions/YouTube

Actor Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s next will be bankrolled by Lyca Productions. Directed by debutant Lakshman, the film is Lyca Productions’ first direct Kannada film.

Yukthi Tareja is the female lead of the film while Komal is set to play a crucial role as well. The film’s launch was attended by Nikhil’s father, JDS leader and former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy. Nikhil’s grandfather and former prime minister of India HD Devegowda was also part of the event.

Ajaneesh Loknath is the music composer for the yet-to-betitled film. Nikhil’s last film was Rider. He is currently shooting for Yaduveera, touted to be a sports drama.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US