Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s next to be bankrolled by Lyca Productions

To be directed by debutant Lakshman, the yet-to-be titled film is Lyca Productions’ first straight Kannada film

August 24, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, JDS leader Kumaraswamy, Lyca Productions founder A Subaskaran, actor Nikhil Kumaraswamy and actress Yukti Thareja

Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, JDS leader Kumaraswamy, Lyca Productions founder A Subaskaran, actor Nikhil Kumaraswamy and actress Yukti Thareja | Photo Credit: Lyca Productions/YouTube

Actor Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s next will be bankrolled by Lyca Productions. Directed by debutant Lakshman, the film is Lyca Productions’ first direct Kannada film.

Yukthi Tareja is the female lead of the film while Komal is set to play a crucial role as well. The film’s launch was attended by Nikhil’s father, JDS leader and former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy. Nikhil’s grandfather and former prime minister of India HD Devegowda was also part of the event.

Ajaneesh Loknath is the music composer for the yet-to-betitled film. Nikhil’s last film was Rider. He is currently shooting for Yaduveera, touted to be a sports drama.

