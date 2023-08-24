Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s next to be bankrolled by Lyca Productions

August 24, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST

Actor Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s next will be bankrolled by Lyca Productions. Directed by debutant Lakshman, the film is Lyca Productions’ first direct Kannada film.

We're elated to share, the pooja ceremony 🪔🌸 of our 1st direct Kannada film starring @Nikhil_Kumar_k as the lead happened yesterday in Bengaluru 📍



The event was graced by the former Prime Minister of India 🇮🇳 honourable @H_D_Devegowda & former Chief Minister of Karnataka… pic.twitter.com/Q4MtIpinfk — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) August 24, 2023

Yukthi Tareja is the female lead of the film while Komal is set to play a crucial role as well. The film’s launch was attended by Nikhil’s father, JDS leader and former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy. Nikhil’s grandfather and former prime minister of India HD Devegowda was also part of the event.

Ajaneesh Loknath is the music composer for the yet-to-betitled film. Nikhil’s last film was Rider. He is currently shooting for Yaduveera, touted to be a sports drama.