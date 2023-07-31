ADVERTISEMENT

Nikhil Kamath’s podcast discusses diverse topics with industry experts

July 31, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 05:08 pm IST

Called ‘WTF is’, the podcast hosted by investor Nikhil Kamath has had guests such as actor Suniel Shetty, entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and more

The Hindu Bureau

Nikhil Kamath | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Nikhil Kamath, investor and co-founder of discount brokerage Zerodha, has been a hosting a podcast on diverse topics with experts from different industries. The likes of actor Suniel Shetty, Mukesh Bhansal, CEO of fitness platform Cult.fit, Kishore Biyani, CEO of the Future Group and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, entrepreneur and founder of Biocon Limited, have been guests of his episodes of the podcast, which is called WTF is.

The podcast shows have discussed themes such as the role of Chat GPT and AI in today’s world and future, the impact of E-commerce on business and society, on practical ways to balance fitness and work and more. Nikhil’s episode with Kiran Mazumdar Shaw was about the challenges she encountered while establishing her biotech company. The duo also recollected her triumphs and setbacks of her career.

On the episode, Kiran and Nikhil declared to contribute Rs 50 lakh to charity. Nikhil invited people to vote for the charity of their choice from four options: Ignite, Life Science Foundation, Parikrama Humanity Foundation, Hasiru Dala and TFP. The last date to vote is on August 4, 8:00 pm. The charity poll is Live on YouTube.

