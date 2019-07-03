Niharika in ‘Luca’ challenged the actor in me, says Ahaana Krishna

Ahaana Krishna has arrived! Her stellar role in Luca has given her the breakthrough she was looking for after she made her début in Rajeev Ravi’s Njan Steve Lopez in 2014 opposite Farhaan Faasil. She was also present in Nivin Pauly’s Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela in a sister role.

“But you know what, although the films introduced me to tinsel town and gave me the chance to work with some great directors and actors, the fact is that even if my character was not there, the story would not have been really affected. In the case of Luca, Niharika Bannerjee, my character, is extremely relevant and indispensable to the movie. She challenged the actor in me,” says the 23-year-old candidly.

Frank and forthright, Ahaana does not believe in trying to gloss over a fallow period in her filmography before she landed the role of Niharika. As she believes one thing leads to the other, she asserts she is happy with her previous films even if all that most viewers had to tell her was that she “looked pretty.” And Ahaana has no complaints about that either. “Can’t blame them because there was not much for me to prove my acting chops! There was no way people could judge whether I could act or not.”

Ahaana Krishna and Tovino Thomas in a still from Luca | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Auditions followed and many phone calls too. That is when her friend Nimish Ravi, making his début as cinematographer in the film, suggested her name to director Arun Bose and Ahaana was cast as Niharika.

“It was not as if I had hundreds of offers and I could pick and choose. At that point, there was none and so when I was offered Luca, I took it up without a second thought and without reading the script. Nimish is my best friend and I had done Kari, a music video with him, followed by Whispers and Whistles, another music album in which I had also sung. He put me in touch with Arun and that is how I came to be a part of the film,” she says.

However, she reasons that the intervening period gave her the opportunity to focus on academics and gain a deeper understanding of the industry and the acting profession. “Sure, there were periods when I used to feel a little low when I saw my contemporaries going places while I was still waiting to get a role that would gave me a chance to prove that I could act,” she adds.

But that was when she recognised that while family and friends were constants in her life, fame and success were transient and not the overriding factors. “Perhaps, if I had become an overnight sensation, I would have been swept away by the attention and busy schedules and that understanding might have eluded me,” she reasons.

Ahaana Krishna and Tovino Thomas in a still from Luca | Photo Credit: special arrangement

However, once she got Luca, she says the script became a kind of lifeline “that I would fall back on whenever I felt a little down.” In the process, she says she must have read the script more than 200 times and knew the dialogues of each character and Niharika had become a part of her. “I could not wait to step into the shoes of this young woman with a Malayali mother and a Bengali father who comes to Kerala for research and finds love and becomes embroiled in many other things. The Bengali surname does not have much of a significance in the film but Niharika is someone who will remain in your thoughts,” says Ahaana.

Luca is her fifth film though it has become the third film to reach theatres.

Buoyed by all the appreciation coming her way, she says she had been craving for a role like Niharika. “On the sets of Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, I wished I had a tough role too when I saw the others coming up with such good performances. And finally, I was granted my wish when I got Luca,” Ahaana says.