ADVERTISEMENT

‘Nightbitch’ trailer: Amy Adams goes feral in Marielle Heller’s upcoming comedy horror

Updated - September 04, 2024 12:32 pm IST

Published - September 04, 2024 12:11 pm IST

The film follows a suburban mother, played by Adams, who becomes overwhelmed by the demands of raising a toddler and begins to experience strange signs that she may be transforming into a canine

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Nightbitch’ | Photo Credit: YouTube/ Searchlight Pictures

Searchlight Pictures has released the first trailer for Nightbitch, a darkly comedic horror film starring Amy Adams, set to hit theaters on December 6. Directed by Marielle Heller, known for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, the film is an adaptation of Rachel Yoder’s acclaimed debut novel.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Nightbitch’ teases first look at Amy Adams in Marielle Heller’s next

Nightbitch follows a suburban mother, played by Adams, who becomes overwhelmed by the demands of raising a toddler. As she navigates the challenges of motherhood, she begins to experience strange signs that she may be transforming into a canine.

The project was developed by Adams’ Bond Group and Annapurna Pictures, who acquired the rights to Yoder’s novel and collaborated with Heller on the script. Searchlight Pictures secured the worldwide rights in a deal worth over $25 million.

TIFF 2024 line-up includes ‘All We Imagine as Light,’ movies from Angelina Jolie, Mike Leigh, and more

Nightbitch is part of Searchlight Pictures’ strong year-end slate, which also features the horror thriller Hold Your Breath, Jesse Eisenberg’s A Real Pain, and James Mangold’s A Complete Unknown.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US