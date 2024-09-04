GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Nightbitch’ trailer: Amy Adams goes feral in Marielle Heller’s upcoming comedy horror

follows a suburban mother, played by Adams, who becomes overwhelmed by the demands of raising a toddler and begins to experience strange signs that she may be transforming into a canine

Published - September 04, 2024 12:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Nightbitch’

A still from ‘Nightbitch’ | Photo Credit: YouTube/ Searchlight Pictures

Searchlight Pictures has released the first trailer for Nightbitch, a darkly comedic horror film starring Amy Adams, set to hit theaters on December 6. Directed by Marielle Heller, known for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, the film is an adaptation of Rachel Yoder’s acclaimed debut novel.

‘Nightbitch’ teases first look at Amy Adams in Marielle Heller’s next

Nightbitch follows a suburban mother, played by Adams, who becomes overwhelmed by the demands of raising a toddler. As she navigates the challenges of motherhood, she begins to experience strange signs that she may be transforming into a canine.

The project was developed by Adams’ Bond Group and Annapurna Pictures, who acquired the rights to Yoder’s novel and collaborated with Heller on the script. Searchlight Pictures secured the worldwide rights in a deal worth over $25 million.

TIFF 2024 line-up includes ‘All We Imagine as Light,’ movies from Angelina Jolie, Mike Leigh, and more

Nightbitch is part of Searchlight Pictures’ strong year-end slate, which also features the horror thriller Hold Your Breath, Jesse Eisenberg’s A Real Pain, and James Mangold’s A Complete Unknown.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.