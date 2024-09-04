‘Nightbitch’ trailer: Amy Adams goes feral in Marielle Heller’s upcoming comedy horror

Searchlight Pictures has released the first trailer for Nightbitch, a darkly comedic horror film starring Amy Adams, set to hit theaters on December 6. Directed by Marielle Heller, known for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, the film is an adaptation of Rachel Yoder’s acclaimed debut novel.

Nightbitch follows a suburban mother, played by Adams, who becomes overwhelmed by the demands of raising a toddler. As she navigates the challenges of motherhood, she begins to experience strange signs that she may be transforming into a canine.

The project was developed by Adams’ Bond Group and Annapurna Pictures, who acquired the rights to Yoder’s novel and collaborated with Heller on the script. Searchlight Pictures secured the worldwide rights in a deal worth over $25 million.

Nightbitch is part of Searchlight Pictures’ strong year-end slate, which also features the horror thriller Hold Your Breath, Jesse Eisenberg’s A Real Pain, and James Mangold’s A Complete Unknown.

