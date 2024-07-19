GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Nightbitch’ teases first look at Amy Adams in Marielle Heller’s next

The film, based on Rachel Yoder’s debut novel of the same name, is a neo-horror thriller with darkly comedic undertones

Published - July 19, 2024 01:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Nightbitch’

A still from 'Nightbitch'

The highly anticipated Nightbitch, directed by Marielle Heller and starring Amy Adams, is finally making its way to audiences. After a long period of silence from Searchlight Pictures, fans are treated to the first images of the film via Vanity Fair.

Amy Adams to lead Kornel Mundruczo’s new drama ‘At the Sea’

Nightbitch is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) this September. This excludes other major festivals such as Venice and Telluride, sparking speculation about the film’s reception. Nevertheless, its TIFF debut marks a significant step towards its December release, a date that suggests potential awards season buzz.

The film, based on Rachel Yoder’s debut novel of the same name, is a neo-horror thriller with darkly comedic undertones. It follows the six-time Oscar nominee as an overworked mother who increasingly believes she is turning into a dog. The story delves into the absurdities and feral truths of motherhood, presenting a stark and humorous look at domestic life and identity.

‘The Holdout’: Amy Adams to star in Graham Moore’s limited series

The production journey of Nightbitch began in July 2020 when Annapurna Pictures acquired the rights to Yoder’s novel. However, it was Searchlight Pictures that ultimately secured the project, with Heller onboard as both writer and director. Known for her work on The Diary of a Teenage Girl, Can You Ever Forgive Me?, and most recently, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood ; Heller’s involvement heightens expectations for Nightbitch.

English cinema / World cinema

