Nicole Kidman’s ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ renewed for season 2

June 22, 2023 01:56 pm | Updated 01:56 pm IST

The Nicole Kidman-starrer Nine Perfect Strangers has officially been picked up for a second run. Nearly two years after it premiered, Hulu has ordered a second season for the drama.

Kidman will return as the head of the wellness resort that welcomes those who want to find a path to improve their lives. The makers are in talks with Murray Bartlett, Liv Ullman, Dolly de Leon, Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Aras Aydin to join the second season.

Based on Liane Moriarty’s novel of the same name, the first season, apart from Kidman, starred Melissa McCarthy, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Shannon, Manny Jacinto, Asher Keddie, Luke Evans, Melvin Gregg, Samara Weaving, Grace Van Patten, Tiffany Boone and Regina Hall.

Apart from serving as the showrunner for season one, David E Kelley co-wrote it with John Henry Butterworth and Samantha Strauss.