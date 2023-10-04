Nicole Kidman’s ‘Expats’ gets a premiere date on Prime Video

October 04, 2023 11:53 am | Updated October 05, 2023 04:12 pm IST

Prime Video has announced the premiere date of Expats. The six-part limited series, directed by Lulu Wang and based on the internationally best-selling novel The Expatriates by Janice Y K Lee, will premiere on January 26, 2024.

Expats stars Academy Award and Emmy-winning actor Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies, The Undoing), Sarayu Blue (Never Have I Ever, Blockers), Ji-young Yoo (The Sky Is Everywhere, Smoking Tigers), Brian Tee (Chicago Med, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows), and Jack Huston (House of Gucci, Fargo).

Expats, starring Nicole Kidman, Sarayu Blue, and Ji-young Yoo, is coming January 26. pic.twitter.com/2V1Kuyay6z — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) October 3, 2023

Set against the vibrant and tumultuous tapestry of 2014 Hong Kong, Expats centres on three American women — Margaret (Nicole Kidman), Hilary (Sarayu Blue), and Mercy (Ji-young Yoo) — whose lives intersect after a sudden family tragedy. The series tries to interrogate privilege and attempts to explore what happens when the line between victimhood and culpability becomes blurred. Brian Tee, who plays Margaret’s husband Clarke, and Jack Huston, who plays Hilary’s husband David, also star in the series.

Kidman and Lulu Wang also serve as executive producers on the series. Lulu Wang serves as a creator, director, and writer for Expats. The series’ feature-length penultimate episode will have its European premiere screening at BFI’s London International Film Festival on October 9.