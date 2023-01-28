ADVERTISEMENT

Nicole Kidman to star in new HBO show 'The Perfect Nanny'

January 28, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST

Published in France as ‘Chanson Douce’ (Lullaby), Slimani’s novel is a thriller that follows the increasingly co-dependent relationship between a couple and the nanny they hire

PTI

Nicole Kidman | Photo Credit: RICHARD SHOTWELL

Nicole Kidman is back in HBO fold as the Hollywood actor is set to headline the premium cable network's new limited series "The Perfect Nanny".

Kidman, who earlier starred in HBO's critically-acclaimed series "Big Little Lies" and "The Undoing", will feature alongside "PEN15" co-creator Maya Erskine in the show, based on author Leila Slimani’s novel of the same title.

According to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, Erskine will also write and executive produce the series.

Published in France as "Chanson Douce" (Lullaby), Slimani’s novel is a thriller that follows the increasingly co-dependent relationship between a couple and the nanny they hire.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

It won France’s prestigious Prix Goncourt in 2016, and its translation became an international bestseller.

The official logline of the show reads, "A seemingly perfect nanny goes to work for a couple with two young children, but her helpful personality eventually deteriorates into something sinister."

Legendary Entertainment is the co-studio with HBO. Kidman and her Blossom Films partner Per Saari will also executive produce along with Pascal Caucheteux of Why Not Productions and Philippe Godeau of Pan-Europeenne.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US