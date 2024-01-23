Nicole Kidman to star in and produce film ‘Mice’

January 23, 2024 12:30 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST

Nicole Kidman will topline "Mice", the feature film adaptation of author Gordon Reece's debut novel.

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, the film will be directed by Justin Kurzel from a script adapted by Shaun Grant. The two earlier worked on the Cannes-winning "Nitramand" and the upcoming TV series "The Narrow Road to the Deep North".

"Mice", which was published in the US and the UK in 2011, follows Shelley and her mother who are pushed to their limits as they confront their moral convictions and the line between right and wrong in the face of bullying, violence and fear.

Kidman will also produce the movie through her banner Blossom Films alongside Bruna Papandrea of Made Up Stories, and Kurzel and Grant of Thirdborn.

Blossom’s Per Saari, Made Up Stories’ Steve Hutensky and Jodi Matterson will also produce "Mice". Jeanne Snow will executive produce along with Nicole O’Donohue and Harriet Warner.

Kidman is currently awaiting the release of her latest series "Expats". Created by Lulu Wang of "The Farewell" fame, the show will also feature Ji-young Yoo, Jack Huston, Sarayu Blue and Brian Tee. It will be released on Prime Video on January 26.