Nicole Kidman, Jamie Lee Curtis to headline Kay Scarpetta series

Published - September 19, 2024 02:49 pm IST

Kidman will play the title character of Scarpetta, an ace medical examiner and the protagonist of Patricia Cornwell’s best-selling series of crime novels

The Hindu Bureau

Nicole Kidman, Jamie Lee Curtis | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis will front a Prime Video series centred on ace medical examiner Kay Scarpetta, the protagonist of Patricia Cornwell’s best-selling series of crime novels.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kidman will play the title character of Scarpetta. Curtis will play her sister, Dorothy. Acclaimed director David Gordon Green will helm the first two episodes of a two-season order.

The additional cast features Bobby Cannavale, Simon Baker, Ariana DeBose, Rosy McEwen and Jake Cannavale. Both Kidman and Curtis are attached as executive producers.

Nicole Kidman was recently seen in the mystery series The Perfect Couple on Netflix.

