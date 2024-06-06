ADVERTISEMENT

Nicole Kidman confirms 'Big Little Lies' season 3

Updated - June 06, 2024 03:57 pm IST

Published - June 06, 2024 03:50 pm IST

Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon starred as friends Celeste Wright and Madeline Mackenzie on hit HBO show, which was originally conceived as a limited series

PTI

Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley and Zoë Kravitz in ‘Big Little Lies’

The third season of Big Little Lies is in the works, says lead star Nicole Kidman, confirming that author Liane Moriarty is writing a new book in the series.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Big Little Lies’: Third season under development

Kidman, who sat down for an interview with Vanity Fair with former co-star Reese Witherspoon, has asked fans to wait for the new season of the popular show, revolving around four women of a wealthy Californian town and how their lives take a turn when a murder takes place.

“Just you wait! We’re moving fast and furious. And Liane is delivering the book. And we’re in good shape. So the rest is... We need to shut up because there’s this whole thing that you should never talk about something until you’ve done it. Because if you talk about doing it, it’s the dopamine hit of doing it. You feel like you’ve done it. It’s a scientific study,” Kidman told the magazine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both Kidman and Witherspoon starred as friends Celeste Wright and Madeline Mackenzie on hit HBO show, which was originally conceived as a limited series.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
‘Big Little Lies’ is a masterclass on the traumas of motherhood

Witherspoon was worried about Big Little Lies finding the right audience due to its shifting tone. “I was like, ‘This show is not going to work. It’s not going to work,'” Witherspoon said. “And it freaking worked.”

The first season of the show released in 2017 while second season premiered in 2019.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US