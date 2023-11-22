ADVERTISEMENT

Nicole Kidman, Antonio Banderas team up for A24’s Erotic Thriller ‘Babygirl’

November 22, 2023 01:55 pm | Updated 01:55 pm IST

The rest of the cast includes Harris Dickinson, Sophie Wilde and Jean Reno

The Hindu Bureau

Nicole Kidman and Antonio Banderas | Photo Credit: @nicolekidman and @antoniobanderas/Instagram

Actors Nicole Kidman and Antonio Banderas are on board Babygirl, an erotic thriller directed by Halina Reijn. 

The film is said to examine power dynamics and sexuality in the workplace. as it tells the story of a CEO (Kidman) who begins an illicit affair with a much younger intern (Dickinson). Banderas is playing the husband of Kidman’s character and the rest of the cast includes Sophie Wilde, Harris Dickinson and Jean Reno. 

The new film, which is slated to go on floors in December, marks the second collaboration of Reijn with A24 after 2022’s Bodies Bodies Bodies. A24 had also previously acquired Reijn’s directorial debut Instinct.

Reijn’s Man Up Film is also bankrolling Babygirl alongside David Hinojosa’s 2AM. Julia Oh, Zach Nutman and Christine D’Souza Gelb will serve as executive producers.

Kidman will next be seen in the DC movie Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom while Banderas plays King Herod in the upcoming Christmas movie Journey to Bethlehem.

