Nicolas Cage to star in horror-thriller ‘Longlegs’

Nicolas Cage also produces the film Longlegs, which is set to begin filming in 2023

The Hindu Bureau
November 08, 2022 17:02 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Nicolas Cage | Photo Credit: Reuters

Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage is all set to star in an upcoming horror thriller film titled Longlegs. Set to be written and directed by actor-director Osgood Perkins, the film is produced by Jason Cloth and Dave Caplan’s C2 Motion Picture Group.

ADVERTISEMENT

Details about the plot of the film are kept under wraps. The filming on the project is set to comment in 2023.

Cage also produces the film under his production company Saturn Films. Dan Kagan, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Caplan, and Chris Ferguson also produce. Cloth and La La Land producer Fred Berger serve as executive producers.

Perkins, well-known for his acting credits, appeared briefly in Jordan Peele’s Nope. He last directed the 2020 film Gretel & Hansel, and an episode in The Twilight Zone, in which Peele was one of the creators.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Cage’s last release was Butcher’s Crossing. He was also seen recently in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and Pig. He will be seen next year as Dracula in Renfield.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
English cinema
World cinema

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app