Nicolas Cage to star in horror-thriller ‘Longlegs’

Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage | Photo Credit: Reuters

Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage is all set to star in an upcoming horror thriller film titled Longlegs. Set to be written and directed by actor-director Osgood Perkins, the film is produced by Jason Cloth and Dave Caplan’s C2 Motion Picture Group.

Details about the plot of the film are kept under wraps. The filming on the project is set to comment in 2023.

Cage also produces the film under his production company Saturn Films. Dan Kagan, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Caplan, and Chris Ferguson also produce. Cloth and La La Land producer Fred Berger serve as executive producers.

Perkins, well-known for his acting credits, appeared briefly in Jordan Peele’s Nope. He last directed the 2020 film Gretel & Hansel, and an episode in The Twilight Zone, in which Peele was one of the creators.

Cage’s last release was Butcher’s Crossing. He was also seen recently in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and Pig. He will be seen next year as Dracula in Renfield.


