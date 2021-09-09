Movies

Nicolas Cage to star in his first-ever Western with ‘The Old Way’

Nicolas Cage  

Nicolas Cage will play the lead in “The Old Way”, which marks his first-ever stint in a Western feature film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is directed by Brett Donowho (”Acts of Violence”) from a script by Carl W Lucas.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

The plot will see Cage play Colton Briggs, a former gunslinger who now runs a general store and lives quietly with his family.

After a gang of outlaws murders his wife in cold blood, he is forced to go back to his old way of life, this time with an unlikely partner: his 12-year-old daughter.

Cage, who was born and raised in the West, said it was about time he starred in a film in the genre.

“After 43 years in cinema, I’m only now being invited to the important and storied genre of the Western with both ‘The Old Way’ and ‘Butcher’s Crossing’.

“I’m excited and compelled by the complex characters of both Briggs and Miller, and to find new ground to play at 57 is indeed galvanizing,” the Oscar winner added.

It is both an honour and privilege to work with Cage on the first Western of his illustrious career, said Donowho.

“Cage not only epitomizes the character of Briggs, but he is also the consummate professional a director only dreams of working with to bring this enigmatic character to life. As a father of three daughters, I cannot wait to share this compelling story of a father and daughter and their emotional journey of discovery,” the filmmaker said.

Capstone Pictures and Intercut Capital are co-financing and producing the film. Capstone’s Christian Mercuri is executive producing alongside David Haring. R Bryan Wright and Micah Haley are producing for Intercut Capital alongside Sasha Yelaun, Robert Paschall, Jr and Johnny Remo of Skipstone Pictures.

Donowho and Cage’s Saturn Films are also producing the movie. Fred Roos, Carl W Lucas, Joshua Bunting and Mehrdad Moayedi are attached as executive producers on the project.

Cage was most recently seen in the acclaimed drama “The Pig”, directed by Michael Sarnoksy in his feature debut. The actor will next star in “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” in which he is set to play a fictionalised version of himself.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

‘Laabam’ movie review: Vijay Sethupathi is the ‘Master’ now, delivering a social studies lecture

Toronto Film Festival 2021: Premieres of ‘The Guilty,’ ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ and more

‘Thalaivii’ movie review: Arvind Swami kills it as MGR in a Jayalalithaa biopic that has her playing a cameo

HBO Max to launch Oct 26 in Europe, 14 more territories next year

Sourav Ganguly biopic in the works, Luv Films to produce

‘Untold: Breaking Point’ movie review: Netflix tennis doc sheds spotlight on anxiety, approval and more

Nithin Lukose on being inspired by both Adoor Gopalakrishnan and Anurag Kashyap for his debut feature ‘Paka’

Pawan Kalyan’s 28th film titled ‘Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh’

‘Don’t Look Up’ teaser: Leo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence want to save the world... but noone cares

Mohanlal teams up with Shaji Kailas for his next

Notes from Venice Film Festival: save ‘Dune’ for IMAX, don’t miss ‘Once Upon a Time in Calcutta’

Becoming MGR: How Arvind Swami got into shape for ‘Thalaivii’

‘Emily in Paris’ star Lily Collins marries director Charlie McDowell

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ‘RRR’ and ‘Attack’ to all release in theatres, say makers

Shankar and Ram Charan’s ‘RC15’ launched, new poster released

New on Amazon Prime this week: ‘Tuck Jagadish,’ ‘Mumbai Diaries 26/11’ and more

Akshay Kumar’s mother Aruna Bhatia passes away

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ update: Neo is back, and it’s time to choose again

Documentary on Justin Bieber to premiere worldwide on Amazon Prime Video in October
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 9, 2021 4:42:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/nicolas-cage-to-star-in-his-first-ever-western-with-the-old-way/article36378065.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY