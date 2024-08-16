ADVERTISEMENT

Nicolas Cage to headline David O. Russell's NFL film, 'Madden'

Published - August 16, 2024 11:19 am IST

The film will not be a typical biopic but partially a video game movie, following the origin story of ‘Madden NFL’, one of the biggest video game franchises of all time

PTI

Nicolas Cage | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

Hollywood star Nicolas Cage will play John Madden, the American football coach, in an upcoming film by director David O Russell.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Longlegs’ movie review: Nicholas Cage’s ghoulish boogeyman crowns Osgood Perkins’ rancid fever dream

Titled Madden, the film comes from Amazon MGM Studios and will be written, directed and produced by Russell, known for critically-acclaimed movies such as Three Kings, The Fighter and American Hustle.

According to The Hollywood Reporter,Madden is not a typical biopic but partially a video game movie, following the origin story of Madden NFL, one of the biggest video game franchises of all time.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Dream Scenario’ movie review: A fantastic Nicolas Cage leads Kristoffer Borgli’s surreal satire

Madden, who passed away in 2021 at the age of 85, served as the head coach of the Oakland Raiders in the 1970s, leading the team to many championship games and its first Super Bowl victory. He became a mainstay of television football coverage, spending three decades as a commentator after retiring from coaching in 1979.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Todd Black will also produce Madden with Escape Artists’ Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch and Jonathan Shukat, alongside Matthew Budman. Escape Artists partner David Bloomfield will executive produce.

‘Arcadian’ movie review: Not enough Nicolas Cage in an effective, bare-bones chiller

Cage, the Oscar-winning actor of Leaving Las Vegas, currently stars in Longlegs. His recent films also include Dream Scenario, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and Pig.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US