Nicolas Cage to headline David O. Russell's NFL film, 'Madden'

The film will not be a typical biopic but partially a video game movie, following the origin story of ‘Madden NFL’, one of the biggest video game franchises of all time

Published - August 16, 2024 11:19 am IST

PTI
Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

Hollywood star Nicolas Cage will play John Madden, the American football coach, in an upcoming film by director David O Russell.

Titled Madden, the film comes from Amazon MGM Studios and will be written, directed and produced by Russell, known for critically-acclaimed movies such as Three Kings, The Fighter and American Hustle.

According to The Hollywood Reporter,Madden is not a typical biopic but partially a video game movie, following the origin story of Madden NFL, one of the biggest video game franchises of all time.

Madden, who passed away in 2021 at the age of 85, served as the head coach of the Oakland Raiders in the 1970s, leading the team to many championship games and its first Super Bowl victory. He became a mainstay of television football coverage, spending three decades as a commentator after retiring from coaching in 1979.

Todd Black will also produce Madden with Escape Artists’ Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch and Jonathan Shukat, alongside Matthew Budman. Escape Artists partner David Bloomfield will executive produce.

Cage, the Oscar-winning actor of Leaving Las Vegas, currently stars in Longlegs. His recent films also include Dream Scenario, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and Pig.

English cinema / World cinema

