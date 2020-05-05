Movies

Nicolas Cage to essay Joe Exotic from ‘Tiger King’ in new TV series

Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage   | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The eight-episode series has Dan Lagana, known for his work on ‘American Vandal’, attached as writer and showrunner

Hollywood star Nicolas Cage is set to essay the role of Joe Exotic, the subject of Netflix’s hit documentary-series Tiger King , in a new scripted show. The eight-episode series is based on Leif Reigstad’s June 2019 Texas Monthly article, Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild, reported Variety.

CBS Television, which is producing the series along with Imagine Television, bought the rights to the article in 2019.

Dan Lagana, best known for his work on mockumentary series American Vandal, is attached as writer, showrunner and executive producer on the project.

The story focuses on around Joe Schreibvogel, aka Joe Exotic, an eccentric, exotic zookeeper in Oklahoma who fights to keep his park even at the risk of losing his sanity. The series will live in the lion’s den with Joe, explore how he became Joe Exotic and how he lost himself to a character of his own creation, the synopsis read.

The project marks the first regular television role of Cage’s career. The actor will also serve as executive producer.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 5, 2020 1:22:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/nicolas-cage-to-essay-joe-exotic-from-tiger-king-in-new-tv-series/article31508229.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY