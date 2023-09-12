HamberMenu
Nicolas Cage-starrer 'Sympathy for the Devil' to stream in India on Lionsgate Play

Directed by Yuval Adler, ‘Sympathy for the Devil’ starring Nicolas Cage is about what happens to a taxi driver when he is interrupted by an unwelcome passenger and held at a gunpoint one night

September 12, 2023 12:40 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST

PTI
Nicolas Cage in ‘Sympathy for the Devil’

Nicolas Cage in ‘Sympathy for the Devil’ | Photo Credit: Rapid Trailer/YouTube

Sympathy for the Devil, starring Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage, will be available for streaming in India on Lionsgate Play from September 29. Directed by Yuval Adler, the film follows a taxi driver on his way to the hospital, as he is interrupted by an unwelcome passenger and held at gunpoint.

"Forced against his will, this dangerous car ride uncovers hidden secrets that leave both the driver, played by the celebrated Joel Kinnaman, and the passenger in shock," read the synopsis of the movie according to a press release.

ALSO READ
'Dumb Money' goes all in on the GameStop stock frenzy — and may come out a winner

Cage, who plays the passenger in Sympathy for the Devil, described his character as someone who is “enigmatic”. “He’s trying to get the driver to get back to the the evil dog that he knows is in him. Joel’s character, the driver, is on the other side because they have both been at the epicentre of this particular tragedy.”

Sympathy for the Devil is written by Luke Paradise and is produced by Allan Ungar, Alex Lebovici, Stuart Manashil, and Cage.

