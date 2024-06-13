GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nicolas Cage, JK Simmons, Giancarlo Esposito and Scott Haze to star in ‘The Prince’

Cameron Van Hoy is set to direct ‘The Prince’, a new feature film written by Pulitzer Prize winner and Oscar nominee David Mamet

Published - June 13, 2024 02:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Nicolas Cage.

Nicolas Cage. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Cameron Van Hoy is set to direct The Prince, a new feature film written by Pulitzer Prize winner and Oscar nominee David Mamet, reported Deadline. Scott Haze of Old Henry will headline the project while other actors in the film are Nicolas Cage, JK Simmons, Giancarlo Esposito and Andy Garcia.

‘The Carpenter’s Son’: Nicolas Cage to front horror take on Jesus’s childhood

The official description of film reads, “The film chronicles an addict’s tumultuous odyssey through the high-stakes world of power, pleasure, and pain on a transformative journey toward recovery.”Reports say the lead character, set to be essayed by Scott Haze, is partly inspired by Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, whose abuse of drugs and alcohol is well documented.

“These guys who did Sound of Freedom, they came to me and they said, ‘You want to write a movie for us?’ I said, ‘Yeah sure, what do you got?’” Mamet shared. “They said they wanted to do a movie about Hunter Biden,” Mamet told podcaster Andrew Klavan in an interview. Mamet added that the protagonist wouldn’t be called Hunter Biden and the film wouldn’t be “a travelogue”.

ALSO READ:Nic Cage returns as Spider-Man Noir in new live-action series, ‘Noir’

Sean Wolfington, along with Haze, Van Hoy, Jo Henriquez and Lije Sarki are producing the film. John Devaney, CJ Kirvan and Jose Luiz Zapata will serve as the executive producers.

