ADVERTISEMENT

Nicolas Cage, Bill Skarsgard to star in 'Lord of War' sequel

May 09, 2023 11:44 am | Updated 11:44 am IST

Nicolas Cage will reprise his role as arms dealer Yuri Orlov, while Skarsgard will play the role of his son in ‘Lords of War’

ANI

Nicolas Cage (L), Bill Skarsgard (R)

Nicolas Cage and Bill Skarsgard are roped in for Lords of War, the sequel to Lord of War. The film will be directed by Andrew Niccol.

As per Hollywood Reporter, Niccol will write and direct the sequel to his 2005 crime thriller Lord of War. Cage will reprise his role as arms dealer Yuri Orlov, and Skarsgard will play the role of his son. In Lords of War, Orlov discovers he has a son, Anton, who is trying to top his father's wrongs rather than stop them as he launches a mercenary army to fight America's Middle East conflicts, reported Hollywood Reporter.

ALSO READ
‘Renfield’ movie review: Nicolas Cage & Nicholas Hoult struggle to save toothless ‘Dracula’ comedy

"There is so much more to explore with these characters. Plato said it best -- 'Only the dead have seen the end of the war.' I'm looking forward to spending more time in the company of the charming devil that is Yuri Orlov and now his illegitimate son - who turns out to not be legitimate in any way," director Niccol said in a statement.

Cage earned an Oscar for his role in Leaving Las Vegas. His recent movie credits include The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and Pig. Skarsgard most recently starred in John Wick: Chapter 4, alongside Keanu Reeves. Niccol wrote The Truman Show screenplay, which landed him an Oscar nomination, before directing Anon, starring Clive Owen and Amanda Seyfried; Good Kill, starring Ethan Hawke, January Jones and Zoe Kravitz; and The Host, led by Saoirse Ronan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Lily-Rose Depp, Bill Skarsgard to star in Robert Eggers' 'Nosferatu' remake

The shoot of the new movie will start in Fall, 2023 with FilmNation Entertainment representing the international sales rights starting at the Cannes Film Festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US