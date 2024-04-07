ADVERTISEMENT

Nicola Coughlan says her ‘Bridgerton’ contract includes a PG cut of Netflix show

April 07, 2024 03:31 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST

Netflix will premiere the third season of Bridgerton in two parts, the first on May 16 and the second on June 13

PTI

Nicola Coughlan attends the Tubi original series premiere of “Big Mood,” at The Whitby Hotel, Thursday, April 4, 2024, in New York. | Photo Credit: CHARLES SYKES

Bridgertonstar Nicola Coughlan says she had an alternate cut of the Netflix series, popular for its intimate scenes, included in her contract for her Irish Catholic family.

Her comments came during an interview on the radio show SiriusXM Hits 1 after the hosts cited reports that she had asked for a “PG version” of the show.

‘Squid Game 2’ to ‘Bridgerton Season 3’: Release date of Netflix shows out

The Irish actor, who as Penelope Featherington will take on a more prominent role in the upcoming season three of the series, said people tend to think she is joking.

“It’s literally written into my contract. People think I’m saying it as a joke. I just don’t want to … We grew up Irish Catholic. That’s just not how we vibe,” Coughlan said.

The Derry Girls star also described her mother’s first impression of the series.

“When she first saw Bridgerton, she didn’t know it was going to be saucy. And then you get a bottom — Jonathan Bailey (who plays Anthony Bridgerton)’s lovely bottom — about two minutes into the first episode ever. And she was like, ‘What is this?' But then now she thinks it’s fantastic and really funny,” she added.

Based on the bestselling romance novels by Julia Quinn, Bridgerton hails from Shonda Rhimes' Shondaland. It follows the stories of the Bridgerton family, primarily focusing on the lives and love stories of the eight children.

‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ series review: A wonderfully-bingeable prequel from Shonda Rhimes

The new season will focus on the budding romance between Penelope and Colin Bridgerton, played by Luke Newton. Season three finds Penelope finally giving up on her long-held crush on Colin after hearing his disparaging remarks about her in the second season.

Netflix will premiere the third season of Bridgerton in two parts: the first on May 16 and the second on June 13.

