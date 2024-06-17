GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton hint at romantic ventures in ‘Bridgerton’ season 4

The dramatic finale of season three confirmed the love between Penelope Featherington, played by Coughlan, and Colin Bridgerton, Newton’s character

Published - June 17, 2024 11:42 am IST

ANI
Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan attend the special screening of “Bridgerton” Season 3 - Part Two at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on June 12, 2024, in London, England.

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan attend the special screening of “Bridgerton” Season 3 - Part Two at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on June 12, 2024, in London, England. | Photo Credit: JOHN PHILLIPS

As fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming season of Bridgerton, the cast members have offered insights and teased what lies ahead for their characters in the Netflix series’ fourth installment.

Following the dramatic finale of season three, which confirmed the love between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), the stars of the show have shared their hopes and expectations with E! News for the next chapter.

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Part 2 series review: Scotch and sex in the Regency  

“I want to get involved in Eloise’s business big time,” Coughlan revealed to E! News, referring to her onscreen best friend Eloise Bridgerton, portrayed by Claudia Jessie. “I really want a You, Me and Dupree situation for the three of us,” Coughlan added.

Newton, echoing Coughlan’s sentiments, hinted at a potential matchmaking venture for their characters in the upcoming season. “Maybe we can be the comedy duo of next season,” he mused, emphasizing their enjoyment of the romantic comedy elements in the series.

(L-R) Victor Alli, Hannah Dodd, Tom Verica, Jessica Madsen, Harriet Cains, Emma Naomi, Ruth Gemmell, Luke Thompson, Betsy Beers, Sam Phillips, Luke Newton, Joanna Bobin, Simone Ashley, Dominic Coleman, Nicola Coughlan, Golda Rosheuvel, Shonda Rhimes, Hannah New, Adjoa Andoh, Jess Brownell, Claudia Jessie, Kathryn Drysdale, Nne Ebong, Daniel Francis and Florence Hunt attend the special screening of "Bridgerton" Season 3 - Part Two at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on June 12, 2024 in London, England.

(L-R) Victor Alli, Hannah Dodd, Tom Verica, Jessica Madsen, Harriet Cains, Emma Naomi, Ruth Gemmell, Luke Thompson, Betsy Beers, Sam Phillips, Luke Newton, Joanna Bobin, Simone Ashley, Dominic Coleman, Nicola Coughlan, Golda Rosheuvel, Shonda Rhimes, Hannah New, Adjoa Andoh, Jess Brownell, Claudia Jessie, Kathryn Drysdale, Nne Ebong, Daniel Francis and Florence Hunt attend the special screening of “Bridgerton” Season 3 - Part Two at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on June 12, 2024 in London, England. | Photo Credit: JOHN PHILLIPS

Bridgerton’s season 3 features Squerryes Court, home to award-winning English sparkling wine

Adjoa Andoh, known for her role as Lady Danbury, added a humorous twist to her expectations for season four, quipping, “I’ll have some s*x as well,” highlighting her desire to explore more of the romantic dynamics in the regency-era drama.

Meanwhile, Ruth Gemmell, who plays matriarch Violet Bridgerton, expressed confidence that romance and revelry will continue to abound in the upcoming season. “I foresee dancing for all of us,” she teased, suggesting that the decadent balls of Bridgerton will play a significant role once again.

However, not all cast members were eager to divulge details about their characters’ futures. Jessica Madsen and Hannah Dodd, who play Cressida Cowper and Francesca Bridgerton respectively, were more focused on returning to set and continuing the momentum of the series. “I can’t wait to get back to work,” Dodd exclaimed, while Madsen enthusiastically added, “Let’s keep on rolling. Let’s go, let’s go, let’s go,” during an interview with E! News.

As for Claudia Jessie, who portrays Eloise Bridgerton, she admitted being as curious as the fans about what lies ahead in season four. “We know about as much as you do about season four. Honestly, genuinely,” Jessie confessed.

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 enjoys biggest debut weekend in series history, hits 45.1M views

Sign in

