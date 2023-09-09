HamberMenu
Nicki Minaj to perform at 2023 MTV VMAs

Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Wayne, Doja Cat, Kelsea Ballerini, Anitta, Tomorrow X Together, Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin and Stray Kids will also perform at MTV’s 2023 Video Music Awards

September 09, 2023 03:40 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST

ANI
Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj | Photo Credit: Evan Agostini

American rapper Nicki Minaj will perform at MTV’s 2023 Video Music Awards.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Minaj, who is nominated for six VMAs this year, will perform her new single “Last Time I Saw You” as well as announce this year’s performers, presenters and winners.She will also serve as emcee at the award ceremony.

Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Wayne, Doja Cat, Kelsea Ballerini, Anitta, Tomorrow X Together, Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin and Stray Kids will also perform at MTV’s 2023 Video Music Awards.

Rodrigo is up for six VMAs this year, including video of the year. Her performance will come following Friday’s release of Guts, her sophomore album. Rodrigo previously performed her hit song “good 4 u” at the 2021 VMAs, where she also was named best new artist and push artist and also won song of the year.

For Lil Wayne, this will mark his first performance at the VMAs for the first time in more than a decade. He will perform his new single “Kat Food,” which drops Friday, live for the first time. He also is a nominee this year, competing in the category of best hip-hop, which he won in 2008. The 2023 MTV VMAs will take place on September 12.

