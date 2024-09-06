‘Nickel Boys’ trailer: Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer-winning novel receives first adaptation

The first trailer for Nickel Boys, Amazon MGM Studios’ upcoming adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, has been released, spotlighting the emotional weight of memory and trauma. Directed by RaMell Ross, the film is set for a limited theatrical release on October 25, followed by streaming on Prime Video.

Nickel Boys stars Daveed Diggs, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Ethan Herisse, Brandon Wilson, Hamish Linklater, and Fred Hechinger. The story centers on the friendship between two young men sent to a segregated reform school in 1960s Florida, grappling with the harsh realities of systemic racism and injustice.

RaMell Ross co-wrote the script with Maya Krinsky, bringing Whitehead’s moving account to life. The film had its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival and is scheduled to open the New York Film Festival on September 27. Producers for the film include Joslyn Barnes, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and David Levine, with Brad Pitt serving as an executive producer.

Ross was previously known for his Oscar-nominated documentary Hale County This Morning, This Evening.

