ADVERTISEMENT

Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally join 'The Umbrella Academy' season four

February 25, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - Los Angeles

The series is created by Steve Blackman and developed by Jeremy Slater

PTI

Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally | Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Nick Offerman, Wikipedia/Megan Mullally

Actors Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally and David Cross have boarded the cast of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy season four.

The series, based on superhero comics of the same name from Dark Horse Comics, will be concluding with the fourth season.

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, Offerman and Mullally, who are married in real life, will essay the roles of Doctors Gene and Jean Thibedeau.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The characters are described as “a married pair of community college professors from New Mexico who wear sensible footwear and suffer from the most extreme case of deja vu this timeline has ever seen.” Cross will play Sy Grossman, “an upstanding, shy business owner and family man desperate to reconnect with his estranged daughter, who will stop at nothing to get her back".

The Umbrella Academy follows a dysfunctional family of adopted sibling superheroes who reunite to solve the mystery of their father's death, and the threat of an impending apocalypse. It features an ensemble cast of Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H Min, Colm Feore, Ritu Arya, Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein and Genesis Rodriguez.

The series is created by Steve Blackman and developed by Jeremy Slater.

The Umbrella Academy is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, for Netflix.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US