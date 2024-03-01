GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nick Offerman, Betty Gilpin join cast of ‘Death by Lightning’

Based on Candice Millard’s novel ‘Destiny of the Republic,’ the show will follow the assassination of James Garfield, the 20th US president, by Charles Guiteau

March 01, 2024 12:21 pm | Updated 12:21 pm IST

PTI
Nick Offerman

Nick Offerman | Photo Credit: AUDE GUERRUCCI

"Parks and Recreation" alum Nick Offerman and "GLOW" star Betty Gilpin have boarded the cast of the upcoming historical drama series "Death by Lightning".

The project hails from Netflix and will be directed by Matt Ross, reported entertainment news outlet Variety.

Based on Candice Millard's novel "Destiny of the Republic", the show will follow the assassination of James Garfield, the 20th US president, by Charles Guiteau.

Offerman and Gilpin join previously announced leads Michael Shannon ("The Shape of Water"), who will play James Garfield and "Succession" star Matthew Macfadyen, who will portray the role of Guiteau in "Death By Lightning".

Offerman, also known for films such as "The Founder" and "The Kings of Summer", will essay Chester A Arthur, James Garfield's vice president and eventual successor.

On the other side, Gilpin will star as Crete Garfield, the First Lady and James Garfield's wife. The series marks her return to Netflix after "GLOW".

"Game of Thrones" creators David Benioff and DB Weiss serve as executive producers on "Death By Lightning".

