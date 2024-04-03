ADVERTISEMENT

Nick Offerman addresses POTUS role in ‘Civil War’ amid Trump comparisons

April 03, 2024 12:29 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST

The ‘The Last Of Us’ actor is set to play the President of a war-torn United States in Alex Garland’s upcoming ‘Civil War’

The Hindu Bureau

Nick Offerman attends a special screening of ‘Civil War’ in Los Angeles | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

Actor Nick Offerman, currently set to play the POTUS in A24’s upcoming, Civil War, dismissed comparisons to real-world politics during the movie’s premiere. Despite speculation likening his character to Donald Trump, Offerman stressed the film’s detachment from contemporary political scenarios.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When you see the movie, it’s so unattached to anything in modern politics, not only in our country but any country. It’s like doing a play where I’m playing a baseball player, and people say, ‘Did you ever think of your favorite team, the Cubs?’ And I say, ‘No, it’s a brilliant piece of fiction’”, Offerman told Deadline.

Alex Garland announces retirement from filmmaking after contentious ‘Civil War’ release

Speaking about the upcoming presidential elections, Offerman revealed that some friends had jokingly suggested he and wife Megan Mullally consider entering politics.

“I’ve considered it, but I just don’t think they have a great grill and meat smoking setup in that entire neighborhood. So, unfortunately, I think we’ll just stick to entertaining,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Offerman also noted that despite its title, Civil War doesn’t delve into political themes. Directed by Alex Garland, the film features a star-studded cast including Kirsten Dunst, Cailee Spaeny and Wagner Moura and follows a team of journalists travelling across the United States during the rapidly escalating Second American Civil War that has engulfed the entire nation, between the American government and the separatist “Western Forces” led by Texas and California.

Alex Garland’s ‘Civil War’ to open Red Lorry Film Festival
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US