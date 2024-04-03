GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nick Offerman addresses POTUS role in ‘Civil War’ amid Trump comparisons

The ‘The Last Of Us’ actor is set to play the President of a war-torn United States in Alex Garland’s upcoming ‘Civil War’

April 03, 2024 12:29 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Nick Offerman attends a special screening of ‘Civil War’ in Los Angeles

Nick Offerman attends a special screening of ‘Civil War’ in Los Angeles | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

Actor Nick Offerman, currently set to play the POTUS in A24’s upcoming, Civil War, dismissed comparisons to real-world politics during the movie’s premiere. Despite speculation likening his character to Donald Trump, Offerman stressed the film’s detachment from contemporary political scenarios.

“When you see the movie, it’s so unattached to anything in modern politics, not only in our country but any country. It’s like doing a play where I’m playing a baseball player, and people say, ‘Did you ever think of your favorite team, the Cubs?’ And I say, ‘No, it’s a brilliant piece of fiction’”, Offerman told Deadline.

Alex Garland announces retirement from filmmaking after contentious ‘Civil War’ release

Speaking about the upcoming presidential elections, Offerman revealed that some friends had jokingly suggested he and wife Megan Mullally consider entering politics.

“I’ve considered it, but I just don’t think they have a great grill and meat smoking setup in that entire neighborhood. So, unfortunately, I think we’ll just stick to entertaining,” he added.

Offerman also noted that despite its title, Civil War doesn’t delve into political themes. Directed by Alex Garland, the film features a star-studded cast including Kirsten Dunst, Cailee Spaeny and Wagner Moura and follows a team of journalists travelling across the United States during the rapidly escalating Second American Civil War that has engulfed the entire nation, between the American government and the separatist “Western Forces” led by Texas and California.

Alex Garland’s ‘Civil War’ to open Red Lorry Film Festival

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.