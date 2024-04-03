Nick Offerman addresses POTUS role in ‘Civil War’ amid Trump comparisons

April 03, 2024 12:29 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST

Actor Nick Offerman, currently set to play the POTUS in A24’s upcoming, Civil War, dismissed comparisons to real-world politics during the movie’s premiere. Despite speculation likening his character to Donald Trump, Offerman stressed the film’s detachment from contemporary political scenarios.

“When you see the movie, it’s so unattached to anything in modern politics, not only in our country but any country. It’s like doing a play where I’m playing a baseball player, and people say, ‘Did you ever think of your favorite team, the Cubs?’ And I say, ‘No, it’s a brilliant piece of fiction’”, Offerman told Deadline.

Speaking about the upcoming presidential elections, Offerman revealed that some friends had jokingly suggested he and wife Megan Mullally consider entering politics.

“I’ve considered it, but I just don’t think they have a great grill and meat smoking setup in that entire neighborhood. So, unfortunately, I think we’ll just stick to entertaining,” he added.

Offerman also noted that despite its title, Civil War doesn’t delve into political themes. Directed by Alex Garland, the film features a star-studded cast including Kirsten Dunst, Cailee Spaeny and Wagner Moura and follows a team of journalists travelling across the United States during the rapidly escalating Second American Civil War that has engulfed the entire nation, between the American government and the separatist “Western Forces” led by Texas and California.