Nicholas Galitzine tapped to portray He-Man in ‘Masters of the Universe’

Published - May 31, 2024 12:21 pm IST

Directed by Travis Knight and penned by Chris Butler, the film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on June 5, 2026

ANI

Nicholas Galitzine attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2024, in New York. | Photo Credit: Evan Agostini

Nicholas Galitzine, renowned for his recent role in the Amazon MGM rom-com The Idea of You, has been chosen to wield the Power Sword as He-Man in the upcoming live-action adaptation of Masters of the Universe.

This announcement, confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, comes alongside the confirmation that Travis Knight is set to helm the project, adding another layer of anticipation for fans of the iconic franchise. Galitzine’s portrayal of the iconic character Prince Adam, who transforms into the mighty He-Man to defend his homeland and Castle Grayskull, promises to inject new life into the beloved saga.

With his presence and acting prowess, Galitzine is poised to bring depth and dimension to the role, embodying the essence of the legendary hero.

Directed by Travis Knight and penned by Chris Butler, the film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on June 5, 2026, as confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter.

This marks a significant milestone for Mattel’s Masters of the Universe brand, which first captivated audiences in 1982 through its line of action figures and subsequently as the cherished animated series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.

Galitzine’s association with Amazon continues to flourish, following his notable performances in various projects such as Red, White, and Royal Blue and the movie musical Cinderella.

