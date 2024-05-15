ADVERTISEMENT

Nic Cage returns as Spider-Man Noir in new live-action series, ‘Noir’

Published - May 15, 2024 12:47 pm IST

‘Noir’ will tell the story of an aging and down on his luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero

The Hindu Bureau

Nic Cage voices Spider-Man Noir in ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’

Nicolas Cage is set to don the noir-inspired spidey-suit once again, this time for a live-action series titled Noir. The actor, will reprise his role as Spider-Man Noir, a character he voiced in the Academy Award-winning animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ movie review: This multiversal experience is an action-packed visual extravaganza

The series, a joint venture between MGM+ and Amazon Prime Video, is scheduled to premiere domestically on MGM+’s linear channel before a global rollout on Prime Video. Head of television for Amazon MGM Studios, Vernon Sanders, expressed his enthusiasm, calling Cage “an ideal choice for our new superhero.”

‘The Carpenter’s Son’: Nicolas Cage to front horror take on Jesus’s childhood

The official synopsis reads, “Noir will tell the story of an aging and down on his luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero.”

While it remains undisclosed which Marvel characters will feature in these upcoming Amazon shows, Sony holds the rights to over 900 characters linked to the Spider-Man franchise.

Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot are co-showrunners and executive producers of the series, collaborating with the team behind Into the Spider-Verse, including Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal.

‘Dream Scenario’ movie review: A fantastic Nicolas Cage leads Kristoffer Borgli’s surreal satire

Harry Bradbeer is set to executive produce and direct the first two episodes, with Pascal producing via Pascal Pictures. Produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, the series marks the second Sony-Marvel project greenlit by Amazon. Alongside Silk: Spider Society, helmed by showrunner Angela Kang, several other Marvel-themed shows are in development.

