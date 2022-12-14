  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Semifinal: African trailblazer Morocco eyes history against defending champion France

'Next time, research more seriously,' Kashyap tells Agnihotri

Kashyap spoke out after "The Kashmir Files" director shared a screenshot of a purported conversation.

December 14, 2022 07:24 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Filmmakers Vivek Agnihotri (L), Anurag Kashyap (R). File

Filmmakers Vivek Agnihotri (L), Anurag Kashyap (R). File | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna, Vivek Bendre

"Next time, please research a bit more seriously". That was filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's stinging riposte to colleague Vivek Agnihotri's comments on his analysis on the changing consumption pattern of the filmgoers in India.

Kashyap, who has been maintaining a low profile on Twitter for the last month, spoke out on Wednesday after "The Kashmir Files" director shared a screenshot of a purported conversation at a roundtable organised by a digital media outlet.

ALSO READ
‘Kashmir Files Unreported’: Post IFFI row, Vivek Agnihotri announces ‘Kashmir Files’ follow-up film

Agnihotri on Tuesday shared a screenshot on Twitter with the headline, "Films like Kantara and Pushpa are destroying the industry: Anurag Kashyap". He went on to say, "I totally totally totally disagree with the views of Bollywood’s one & only Milord. Do you agree?" Kashyap responded by saying, "Sir, it's not your mistake. You research for your films in the same manner you tweet about my conversations. You and your media are exactly the same. No worries, next time please research a bit more seriously." According to a video recording of the roundtable conversation organised by The Galatta Plus last week, Kashyap said Marathi cinema suddenly wanted to replicate the monetary success of the 2015 film "Sairat" and it's happening again today.

"With pan-India what is happening right now is that everybody is trying to do that. But the success will be 5 to 10%. A movie like 'Kantara' and 'Pushpa' gives you courage to go out and tell your story.

"But 'KGF 2', whatever big the success, when you try to emulate that and set a project up, that's when it starts heading for a disaster. This is a bandwagon that Bollywood destroyed itself on. So you have to find films that give you courage," the "Dobaaraa" filmmaker said at the roundtable.

The discussants at the roundtable included Karan Johar, Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Hegde, Varun Dhawan and Karthi.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.