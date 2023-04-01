ADVERTISEMENT

Newcomer Maia Kealoha to play lead role in Disney's live-action ‘Lilo & Stitch’ film

April 01, 2023 04:24 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST

Also starring Zach Galifianakis, the film is intended to skip theatrical release and release on streaming service

PTI

A still from the ‘Lilo & Stitch’ animated film | Photo Credit: KSL

Disney has cast newcomer Maia Kealoha in the lead role for its upcoming live-action Lilo & Stitch film. Dean Fleischer Camp will helm the project, which is a remake of cult 2002 animated movie of the same title.

Also starring Zach Galifianakis, the film is intended to be a major release on the streaming service Disney+, according to the entertainment website The Hollywood Reporter. The project has been penned by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright, from a previous draft by Mike Van Waes.

Set in Hawaii, the story tells of the bond formed between a lonely human girl named Lilo and a dog-like alien named Stitch, who was genetically engineered to be a force of destruction. With nosy social workers and pursuing aliens banging on the door, the two bond over a shared sense of family and win the day. ion.

The movie will be produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich for Rideback. Ryan Halprin will executive produce for the company.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US