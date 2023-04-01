Newcomer Maia Kealoha to play lead role in Disney's live-action ‘Lilo & Stitch’ film

April 01, 2023 04:24 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST

Disney has cast newcomer Maia Kealoha in the lead role for its upcoming live-action Lilo & Stitch film. Dean Fleischer Camp will helm the project, which is a remake of cult 2002 animated movie of the same title.

Also starring Zach Galifianakis, the film is intended to be a major release on the streaming service Disney+, according to the entertainment website The Hollywood Reporter. The project has been penned by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright, from a previous draft by Mike Van Waes.

Set in Hawaii, the story tells of the bond formed between a lonely human girl named Lilo and a dog-like alien named Stitch, who was genetically engineered to be a force of destruction. With nosy social workers and pursuing aliens banging on the door, the two bond over a shared sense of family and win the day. ion.

The movie will be produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich for Rideback. Ryan Halprin will executive produce for the company.

ADVERTISEMENT