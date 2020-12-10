New ‘Zorro’ drama in the works, with a female lead

A still from the 1998 film ‘The Mask of Zorro’

The plot will follow Sola Dominguez, an underground artist who invites trouble as she exposes criminal organisations in her fight for social justice

NBC is developing a new Zorro project with a star-studded creative team comprising of brother-sister filmmakers Robert and Rebecca Rodriguez, Sofia Vergara from LatinWe Entertainment, Ben Silvermen and Howard T Owens’ Propagate. CBS has been roped in to co- produce with Universal TV, according to Deadline.

Zorro will be co-written by the Rodriguez siblings with Rebecca directing it. The plot will follow Sola Dominguez, an underground artist who invites trouble as she exposes criminal organisations in her fight for social justice. Mythical masked vigilante ‘Zorro’ is to be played by a female lead in this contemporary take on the classic.

Rebecca Rodriguez and Robert Rodrigues will co-produce along with Silvermen and the Propagate team which includes Owens, Jay Weisleder, Rodney Ferrell and Greg Lipstone. Modern Family star Vergara and Luis Balaguer from LatinWe Entertainment to also join the project as co- producers. Geoff Clark, Eric Bromberg and John Gertz complete the creative team producing Zorro.

Previously, Robert Rodriguez was set to direct the film The Mask of Zorro and cast Antonio Banderas in the title role, but dropped out of the project. He went on to create and produce a TV adaptation of his film From Dusk Till Dawn. Rebeca Rodriguez directed episodes of TNT’s Snowpiercer and The Chi by Showtime.