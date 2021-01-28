‘New Wave’ proponent Jean-Luc Godard bags IFFK Lifetime Achievement award

The 25th edition of the IFFK, postponed from last month due to COVID-19 pandemic, is scheduledto be held in February-March in compliance with safety protocols

Eminent French-Swiss filmmaker and critic Jean-Luc Godard, the proponent of the French New Wave film movement that paved way for transformation of world cinema, has been chosen for the Lifetime Achievement Award in this year’s International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

The award comprisesa cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, the state Film Academy, the organiser of the event, said here on Thursday.

Godard, who has over 45 movies to his credit, was a filmmaker who changed the visual language of the movies through cinemas like ‘Alphaville, ‘A Woman is a Woman’ and so on.

He would take part in the ceremony via online as he informed the organisers that he could not travel due to the COVID pandemic situation, Academy officials here said.

Legendary filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan would accept the honor for Godard, they said.

To mark the silver jubilee of the IFFK, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would release a commemorative postal stamp and first day post cover at the venue of the upcoming state film award function, they added.

Meanwhile, the online registration for the annual movie gala would begin on January 30.

This time, the festival would be held in four regions in the state, though it is usually held at its permanent venue in the state capital.

The gala would be organised for five days each in each zone: from February 10 to 14 in the state capital and 17 to 21 in Ernakulam, 23 to 27 in Thalassery and from March 1 to 5 in Palakkad.

Movies would be screened in five theatres for five days under various categories in each region.

The inaugural ceremony would be held in Thiruvananthapuram and the concluding session in Palakkad, he said, adding that the usual public programmes or cultural events, which attract large crowds, would not be held.

Delegates should fully comply with COVID-19 protocol and would be allowed entry in theatres only after thermal screening, they said adding that seats can be provided by strictly maintaining social distance, officials added.